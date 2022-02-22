A former Bowling Green State University professor accused of rape has been sentenced to prison.
Timothy Davis, 40, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Gary Cook.
Cook imposed a minimum sentence of 25 years and a maximum sentence of 38.5 years.
Davis entered an Alford plea Feb. 2 to three counts of rape, all first-degree felonies.
With an Alford plea, he did not admit to the offenses, but agreed to enter this plea in order to avoid the risk of conviction on a more serious offense if he went to trial and the possibility of a higher penalty as a result.
Cook sentenced Davis to nine years, eight years and eight years for the three charges, to be served consecutively.
Since being arrested in September, he has remained in jail on a $600,000 bond.
He will be given credit for 168 days already served.
According to the Sept. 8 Lucas County Commons Pleas Court indictment, Davis engaged in sexual conduct with a victim less than 10 years old.
The offenses occurred between March 1 and Aug. 8.
Davis was hired in 2017 as an associate professor of biological sciences at BGSU.
“Dr. Tim Davis is no longer an employee of Bowling Green State University. He resigned from the university, effective Oct. 31,” said Alex Solis, BGSU deputy chief of staff and university spokesperson, in a statement earlier this month.
Davis was regularly in the news for his insights on Harmful Algal Blooms. He was part of the BGSU team that in 2019 received $877,000 grant to monitor the HABs.
He will be placed on mandatory post-release control for five years after his release from prison.