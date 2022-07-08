A former Bowling Green man must register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to an amended charge of abduction.
William Foster, 28, now living in Toledo, appeared Tuesday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger.
He had been indicted in September for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies, and two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies.
Foster pleaded guilty in May to the amended count on abduction (formerly sexual battery), a third-degree felony, and the remaining three charges were dismissed.
Defense attorney Scott Coon said he didn’t believe there was a presumption for prison as his client did not meet several of the criteria, including that he did not cause physical harm and he had no relationship with the victim.
“He does show genuine remorse. These circumstances are not likely to reoccur,” Coon said.
Foster did not intend to cause harm, he added, and thought the woman had given him consent.
According to the indictment, on Jan. 19, Foster had sexual contact with a woman he knew submitted because she was unaware the act was being committed or he knew her ability to control her conduct was impaired.
Foster has been treated for depression since 2005 and as a child he watched his father die, Coon said. He said his client is co-parenting his child with the mother and asked for a sentence of community control.
Foster’s mother spoke on behalf of her son.
“He’s been in therapy, he tries,” said Christina Singletary. “We’re all remorseful, we’re all trying to do better.”
Foster said he would do anything to fix his family.
He spoke softly in the courtroom and much of what he said could not be heard.
Wood County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Brian Boos declined to make a sentencing recommendation.
The victim, who had just met Foster, was in the house Foster shared with his girlfriend and child, Reger said.
“At the time, I thought it was consensual,” Foster said.
Reger imposed a sentence of 24 months in the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.
Foster also must register as a Tier II sex offender, which will require him to register every 180 days for 25 years.
“There is no question in my mind you had a tough childhood and a tough adulthood,” Reger said.
While those are mitigating circumstances, they don’t justify the acts, he said.