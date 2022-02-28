A former Bowling Green man who phoned in a bomb threat to the city’s high school has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.
Daniel Stinehart, 57, now living in North Baltimore, appeared Monday in the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack.
He pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted inducing panic, a third-degree felony.
Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Alyssa Blackburn said the state would recommend community control sanctions with mental health treatment.
Mack said she could sentence Stinehart up to 36 months in prison.
Blackburn explained that on Sept. 10, Dan Black, principal at Bowling Green High School, reported receiving a threatening message on his voicemail saying there was a bomb in the building.
All Bowling Green school buildings were evacuated.
The Bowling Green Police Division traced the call to Stinehart’s home, which was in Bowling Green at the time.
He was found competent in December to stand trial after being indicted in October for inducing panic, a second-degree felony.
He will be sentenced May 2.