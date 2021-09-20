A former Bowling Green business owner has been indicted for rape.
Justin R. Marx, 47, was indicted by a Wood County grand jury Sept. 15 for rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
According to court documents, on Jan. 10, he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a victim while knowing that person submitted because she was unaware the act was being committed.
He allegedly knew the victim’s ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired due to a mental or physical condition or advanced age.
Marx is the former owner of Bowling Green Beer Works on North Grove Street.
Three other men – two from Bowling Green — were also indicted for rape.
William Logan Michael Foster, 28, Bowling Green, was indicted for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies. and two counts sexual battery, both third-degree felonies.
He is accused of engaging in sexual conduct twice on Jan. 19 with a woman he knew submitted because she was unaware the act was being committed and he knew her ability to control her conduct was substantially impaired.
The two rape charges differ in that one was for sexual conduct when Foster knew the alleged victim’s ability to resist or consent was substantially impaired because of a mental or physical condition or advanced age, while the second charge alleges he compelled her to submit by force or threat of force.
Steven L. Glock, 65, Bowling Green, was indicted for two counts of rape, both first-degree felonies.
From Feb. 26 to March 22, 2019, and again from Dec. 1-31, 2019, he is accused of engaging in sexual conduct with a 9-year-old who turned 10 by the date of the second offence.
A warrant was issued for Glock’s arrest on Thursday and he was picked up Friday and taken to jail.
A bond has not yet been set.
Jacob Dale Miner, 19, Maumee, was indicted for rape, a first-degree felony, and sexual battery, a third-degree felony.
On April 10, he allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with the victim after purposely compelling the person to submit by force or threat of force. He is accused of knowingly coercing the victim to submit by any means that would have prevented resistance by a person of ordinary resolution, according to the indictment.