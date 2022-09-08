Britain Royal Rift

In this March 5, 2019 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is joined by Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, and at rear, from left, Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a reception at Buckingham Palace, London to mark the 50th anniversary of the investiture of the Prince of Wales.

 Dominic Lipinski

The British monarchy's rules state that "a new sovereign succeeds to the throne as soon as his or her predecessor dies."

That means Queen Elizabeth II's eldest son, Prince Charles, became king immediately upon her death.

0
0
0
0
0