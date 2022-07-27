Heat Wave Northwest

William Nonluecha, foreground, and his friends sit in the shade, Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in Portland, Ore., as a heat wave envelopes the Pacific Northwest. Nonluecha, who lives in a tent, says the heat becomes unbearable inside it when temperatures rise and he stays cool by going to public libraries and riding public transit. "I got a flier yesterday … about the cooling shelter but it was too late," Nonluecha says. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus)

 Gillian Flaccus

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The scorching heat spell in the Pacific Northwest is now expected to last longer than forecasters had initially predicted, setting parts of the normally temperate region on course to break heat wave duration records.

As temperatures hit a daily record 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9 Celsius) in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday, the National Weather Service extended the excessive heat warning for the city from Thursday through Saturday evening.

