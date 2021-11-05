LIMA — An employee at the Lima Ford Engine Plant died Wednesday evening in an apparent mechanical equipment accident, the Allen County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Thursday.
The victim was identified as Patrick Archer, 50, of Ada, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office received a call shortly after 7 p.m. regarding a work place accident at Ford. Upon arrival deputies found Archer was injured by mechanical equipment while working inside the facility. He died at the scene, a press release issued by the sheriff’s office stated.
“We are saddened that a Lima Engine Plant employee died last night as a result of injuries sustained in a workplace accident,” a statement from Ford Motor Company said on Thursday. “We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues. The safety and security of everyone in our facility is our highest priority. We are investigating how this accident happened.”
Archer was a 1989 graduate of Allen East High School. He and his wife, Mary Gilroy-Archer, were married on Sept. 22, 2001.
Friends who knew Archer called him “personable” and said he was always “smiling” with a great sense of humor. He was known to say a person only needs two things in their tool box: WD-40 and duct tape.