NORTHWOOD — A routine traffic stop for speeding ended in a foot chase and the arrest of two men with loaded handguns, one being a fugitive on statewide warrant for attempted felonious assault.
Northwood police made the arrests with the assistance of Rossford and Toledo police.
On Jan. 7, two handguns were recovered from a vehicle after a traffic stop when both the driver, Jarmaine Carter, 24, of Toledo, and passenger, Kenneth Brown, 32, of Toledo, fled from the vehicle, according to reports.
Carter was driving a silver 2005 Mercedes when Northwood police attempted a traffic stop Oregon Road for driving 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. The vehicle indicated it was going to stop at the Day’s Inn. It drove past and stopped on Goodwin Avenue, according to the report.
Before the vehicle came to a stop, Brown exited the vehicle and ran east on Miami Street. He was apprehended by Rossford police.
Carter also fled the vehicle and ran into woods and was apprehended by Rossford police. Employees of J&J Heating reported witnessing Carter hide in a dumpster behind the building.
Two weapons were found by Northwood police. The Walther PK380 was loaded with hollow point .380 rounds of ammunition in the magazine. A SCCY CPX-2 0 mm was also loaded. Neither weapon had rounds in the chamber.
Brown has a pretrial set for Jan. 14. He appeared Friday via video for arraignment. He remains at the Wood County Jail with bond set at $51,000, with no 10%.
He was a fugitive on a statewide warrant for parole violation for attempted felonious assault. He will remain at the jail until extradition.
Brown was charged with having weapons under disability (for a previous felony conviction), a third-degree felony, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Carter’s original charges in Northwood were voided to be handled in Perrysburg Municipal Court, because of the felony weapons charges. He was also charged with speeding and operating without a valid license.
He is out on personal recognizance bond, to be arraigned on Jan. 21 in Perrysburg Municipal Court for having firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.