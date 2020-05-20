Craving cotton candy, deep-fried grilled cheese and funnel cakes?
Five vendors from the Wood County Fair will be set up on the fairgrounds, starting Friday, selling food.
It’s a way to support the businesses, which have been devastated by coronavirus cancellations, and give the public some fun fair food, said Gwen Zulch.
She helped organize the vendors, who will be open daily for the next two weeks from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. She also owns North Coast Deli & Mr. Melon 2, which will be open.
“Since this crisis started, we have had many cancellations,” said Zulch, adding that her family has been in this business for 40 years. “We usually start in April and go to the Applebutter Festival.
“Unfortunately, due to this crisis, all our events to the end of June have been canceled.”
Zulch and her husband, Richard, who also run the Bowling Green VFW, approached fair board organizers about the food truck idea. They got the green light on Friday.
While they are also preparing the post for opening on Thursday, they still wanted to try the food truck idea at the fair grounds, Zulch said.
After consulting with the Wood County Health Department, they decided to allow five vendors.
“You don’t want the place packed out there,” Zulch said. “We asked vendors who we knew would do it and have been coming to the fair forever.”
Zulch said that her North Coast Deli and Mr. Melon 2 have a variety of items, including deep-fried apple pie bites and deep-fried grilled cheese. They also have some healthier options, such as fruit boats and smoothies.
Cindy’s Concessions will sell funnel cakes, elephant ears, French waffles, cotton candy and caramel corn
Frank’s Fries will have corn dogs and cheese on a stick.
They are waiting for news on one other vendor, Zulch said.
“If someone would drop out or not be able to come, we have a waiting list,” she said.
Next weekend, there are plans to have ice cream and kettle corn.
“We have to keep it small for the guidelines. And we don’t know what the governor’s going to do with fairs,” Zulch said. “We’re all in a limbo right now.”
She came up with the idea after seeing similar events posted on the Fair Food Fix Ohio Facebook page.
“Other counties are doing this. We thought, maybe this is something we can try in Bowling Green,” Zulch said.
Customers will park by the main gate. The food stands will be about 25 feet apart. Social distancing will be in effect, with marks on the ground to eliminate crowds, she said.
Masks are recommended, but not required.
“All of us concessionaires will be wearing masks and gloves. We have to adhere to the rules,” Zulch said.
“Just come out and support us and give us a chance. It’s a work in progress. Nobody knows how it’s going to go. Nobody knows how anything is going to go.”