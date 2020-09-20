PERRYSBURG – The Northwest Ohio Gold Star Family Memorial Monument invites the community to a “take it to go” Food Truck Fundraiser. The event will take place at Signature Harley-Davidson on Saturday from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Many veteran-owned local food trucks will be on site including the Iron Bean Coffee, Kona Ice and the Saucy Slamwich with other food truck owners planning to participate according to Veronica Mora, Gold Star spouse and committee chair.
The monument will be built to honor fallen service members and the families they left behind. Laser etched paver bricks will be available for purchase during the Food Truck event. The bricks will be placed around the memorial and adorn the walkway once it is built at Riverside Park in downtown Perrysburg. They are priced at $150, $600, and $1,200.
“We are honored to help the Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams Medal of Honor Foundation establish this monument in our community as they continue their mission to place these monuments in as many communities as possible in all 50 states.” said Brittinee Huntley, marketing director for Signature Harley-Davidson.
This black granite monument features two sides. One side bears the words: Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrifice a Loved One for our Freedom. The other side tells a story through the four granite panels such as: homeland, family, patriot and sacrifice. The scenes on each panel are a reflection of each community’s Gold Star Families and their fallen heroes. At the center of this tribute is a silhouette of the loved one who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the name of freedom.
Social distancing and mask wearing will be encouraged during this outdoor event at Signature Harley-Davidson. A tent will be available to enjoy food truck purchases.
To make a donation or for more information visit hwwmohf.org.