The Bowling Green State University and Food for Thought Mobile Pantry will be available on Thursday from 2-4 p.m. at 1526 E. Wooster St., in the First United Methodist parking lot.
While the pantry cannot serve food on campus and is not accepting volunteers right now, it will continue to serve anyone in need by holding a drive-thru mobile food pantry.
The Center for Public Impact, along with community partners Food for Thought of Toledo, United Way Wood County, First United Methodist and the BGSU Student Nutrition Association have co-sponsored this mobile pantry.
Despite being a drive-thru pantry, if a car is not accessible to you, you can still walk through the pantry.
Contact publicimpact@bgsu.edu for questions.
The pantry is open to any student, staff, faculty or community members.
Drive up to the food pantry/trailer (lining up behind other cars). Then, a volunteer will check you in and explain the process of shopping the pantry. Stay in the car and a volunteer will ask which food options you would like. When your bags are packed, a volunteer will place the bags in your car and you can exit.
Do not arrive more than 30 minutes early (volunteers will be packing the food).
Can’t make it to this pantry? Call 2-1-1 or visit bit.ly/39d5KOs to get connected to additional resources.