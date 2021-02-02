Staff Sgt. Kathryn Dobbs, a medic with the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, carries two boxes of food to a car Friday afternoon in front of Wood County Job and Family Services in Bowling Green. The Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank served over 50 families during drive-thru food distribution.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Special Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Most Popular
Articles
- BG man pleads guilty to throwing soiled underwear at deputy
- Hit-and-run driver injures one in BG crash Friday
- Grand jury indicts three for assault
- Pemberville man sentenced for theft
- Home ‘Suite’ Home
- Janice Irick
- Gerald W. Heinze
- 27 vehicles towed from BG snow streets
- County board of DD starts 1B vaccinations
- Rossford prevails in battle of No. 4s
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Collections
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.