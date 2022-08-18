A food delivery person was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Grove Street.
A food delivery person was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly assaulted Tuesday in the 1000 block of North Grove Street.
Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to a panic alarm set off by the driver at 12:57 a.m.
The driver was found non-responsive in the driver’s seat of his car. He was taken by BG Fire and EMS to the hospital.
There, he told police he had been beaten in the head and struck in the face by four juveniles. They reportedly tried to take his wallet and delivery order.
Police interviewed several witnesses at the scene.