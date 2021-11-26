A drunk man reportedly entered a Bowling Green apartment on Thursday and helped himself to a sandwich before leaving with other food.
Kain Brossia, 21, Jerry City, was arrested for burglary, according to a report from the Bowling Green Police Division.
Brossia allegedly entered an unlocked apartment at 1:50 a.m. in the 100 block of South Prospect Street.
The resident told police he was in his bedroom listening to music when he heard someone in his kitchen.
He called out and was eventually answered by Kain, according to the report. Then Kain reportedly tried to open the bedroom’s locked door.
The resident jumped out the second story window and called 911.
Officers located Kain, with the resident’s food, and took him to jail. Because of Kain’s reportedly high level of intoxication he was transferred to the hospital.