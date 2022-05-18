The prosecution in the Stone Foltz hazing trial painted a picture of fraternity control and excessive drinking in the first full day of testimony on Wednesday.
But the defense attorneys say there is always personal choice.
Jacob Krinn and Troy Henricksen are charged with involuntary manslaughter after a fraternity initiation party that led to Foltz’s death in March 2021. The trial is being held in the Wood County Common Pleas courtroom of Judge Joel Kuhlman.
Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity member Niall Sweeney said he was at the March 4 Big/Little event, where Stone Foltz consumed a bottle of alcohol and later died.
Sweeney, 22, Erie, Pennsylvania, has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, and one count hazing. He was the external vice president for the fraternity known as Pike in spring 2021.
Sweeney said there is an eight-week rush each semester. The recruiting process in the fall is formal and through BGSU.
“In spring it’s more informal, it’s really not run through the university,” Sweeney said.
Sweeney said he attended two Big/Little events.
During these events, pledges are led to a room in the basement of a house, located at 318 N. Main St., blindfolded and revealed to their Big, he said.
Family bottles, a fifth of alcohol, are also unveiled, Sweeney said.
“There’s an expectation to try and drink the bottle,” Sweeney said. “You’re in this social-pressure atmosphere in the room.”
The Big is supposed to make sure the Little is safe and has a fun night, Sweeney said. Sometimes Littles would sleep on the couch, and the Big on the floor.
“A lot of Littles throw up and are heavily intoxicated,” Sweeney said.
He was initiated in spring 2019, along with eight other pledges. Henricksen was the president.
“We were partying pretty hard that semester,” Sweeney said.
The fraternity brothers also attended sports and cleaned for other members. They were required to get signatures from fraternity members, buying a brother a meal or a drink or doing pushups, to get them to sign, he said.
Sweeney’s first year ended with the Big/Little event and being presented with a fifth of Captain Morgan to drink.
He finished his bottle, with a little assistance from his Big and another member, he said. It took him an hour.
He threw up once, “pretty excessively,” then continued drinking. He believes everyone else also vomited. The majority finished their bottle.
“Why did everyone finish their bottle?” asked Wood County Prosecutor Paul Dobson.
“Because of the tradition, the expectation,” Sweeney said.
He said Henricksen was at his Big/Little event in 2019, doing homework.
Things were different in spring 2021, with the pledges, Sweeney said. It was not a great class, he said, with the men not showing up at events or as engaged in the process “as we would have liked.”
The class was considered “soft” and there were worries about the pledges not be able to drink the bottles, Sweeney said.
“If they can’t finish, I’m forcing it down their throat,” read one text by Sweeney. “Maybe not that extreme, but you know the vibes.”
Sweeney said he did not know Foltz.
On the night of the Big/Little event, March 4, 2021, Sweeney said his Little finished his family bottle. He said he saw Foltz at the end of the night, sitting on a recliner, without a drink, his head bobbing to music.
“He looked drunk, but nothing that made me concerned,” Sweeney said.
While at a bar later, he got a text at 11:45 p.m. that Foltz had been taken from his apartment in an ambulance.
“It ruined my mood, my night,” Sweeney said. “I felt terrible.”
When he woke up the next day, there were five police cars surrounding the frat house. Sweeney said he initially lied to police.
Krinn’s attorney, Samuel Shamansky, said that Sweeney continued to not be forthcoming as the investigation went on.
Shamansky said that the pledges did not have to drink the night of the Big/Little event.
“Nobody forced anyone to do a thing,” Shamansky said, adding that they could pour it in a sink or give it away.
Sweeney agreed.
Shamansky also asked if brothers who didn’t drink went on to have success in the fraternity. Sweeney said yes.
Henricksen’s attorney, Eric Long, pointed out that the Littles blindfolded themselves the night of the party and were not forced to sit and drink; they could walk around.
“Nobody told you that you had to drink,” Long said. “The decision to drink the bottle is a personal choice.”
“True,” Sweeney said.
On re-direct, Dobson asked what would have happened to a pledge if he had not drank the bottle.
“If they said no to drinking, they’d probably be called soft,” Sweeney said, also using a derogatory word.
Grant Hartnett was a pledge with Foltz in spring 2021. They were dreading the Big/Little night, he said.
“I just had a horrible feeling,” Hartnett said. “I remember Stone saying to me he was very nervous.”
He told Hartnett that he was going to beat the bottle, meaning finish it quickly, Hartnett said.
“If I had known we were going to drink a fifth, I wouldn’t have gone,” he said.
Shamansky said no one made him drink.
“Let’s just be clear, you … went there voluntarily and you had an inkling that alcohol was going to be consumed,” he said. “This was all your decision, right?”
“Yes,” Hartnett said.
Long said that Hartnett only decided he was a hazing victim after talking to police.
Wood County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Pamela Gross asked if Hartnett would have felt comfortable pouring his bottle out.
“That was not the feeling, the feeling was to drink it,” he said.
Foltz’s mother, Shari, was first on the stand Wednesday.
She said Foltz was troubled in the weeks leading up to his death.
“We were very close. It was unlike most mother-son relationship. We spoke daily. We text daily. We had a very close relationship,” she said.
He told her at the end of January that he was going to rush for a fraternity.
At first he seemed like he was looking forward to it, then he got anxious, Shari Foltz said.
“He wasn’t himself. I knew there was something there that wasn’t right,” Shari Foltz said, adding that her son was taking an anti-depressant.
He was supposed to come home to Delaware, Ohio, the night of Feb. 19. He didn’t arrive until 4 a.m. He told his mom that he had to stay with the fraternity until he was able to correctly say the preamble.
“They were making him stay until he could recite it,” she said.
Stone told her that he was dreading the March 4 event.
“We are drinking a lot … not looking forward to that,” Shari Foltz said he texted her. “He said it’s a ritual, I guess.”
She told him to be smart about it.
“Obviously I had no concept of … any idea of what was going to happen,” she said.
“When was the next time you heard from Stone?” Dobson asked.
“I didn’t,” she said.
At midnight on March 5, the dogs woke her up. She checked her phone and saw that she had missed a lot of calls and texts.
One of them said “Stone’s in trouble,” she said.
Upon arriving at Wood County Hospital, she and her husband, Cory, were told Foltz had been in cardiac arrest.
“They said it didn’t look good, he had drank a bunch of alcohol,” Shari Foltz said.
The family was told the next day that he wouldn’t survive. Stone was kept alive for another day while they got his body ready for organ transplant, Shari Foltz said.