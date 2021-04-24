WALBRIDGE — Tonya Foley’s ball of energy has rolled into the village, ready to reboot Walbridge-Fest.
The Walbridge native moved back to the town two years ago and jumped into volunteering with the longtime civic organization, and also started a kickball club to reach out to youth.
“I’m picking up the pieces and putting it back together,” she said of Walbridge-Fest, a group that has regularly held the spring festival Rally by the Rails and a Spooktacular event around Halloween.
Walbridge-Fest did not disband, but “fell apart” recently and got political, Foley said.
“My whole goal is to bring it back to the community, where it belongs.”
Foley has set an ambitious Walbridge-Fest schedule.
Rally by the Rails, which is usually held in May, is moving to the fall, followed by Spooktacular and a Santa event.
The rally is going back to its roots, Foley said.
“I want it to be simple. I don’t want to go overboard like people have done in the past,” she said. “There will be a beer tent, there will be some carnival rides. I’m working with the baseball association to do it during a baseball tournament. … and the car show.”
There will be a parade, but with decorated bikes and wagons around Railway Park’s walking path.
It’s important to have the festival, even if it’s small, after a year of coronavirus, Foley said.
“Everyone in the community, especially the kids, just need some normalcy in their life,” she said. “It’s the littlest thing that will make the biggest difference.”
Walbridge Mayor Ed Kolanko welcomes Foley’s vision
“Her energy is exactly what the organization needs and exactly what our village needs,” he said. “She is definitely the person that’s going to lead that group for today and many years to come.”
Kolanko said Foley has confidence and drive.
“Every challenge she has put in front of herself she has overcome and done a great job,” he said. “I think she’s going to find a lot of support from me and council to make sure she succeeds.”
“I just go. This is me 24/7. I just go,” Foley said. “And I work full time, too.”
Foley’s a consumer loan officer for Sun Federal Credit Union.
She’s also the head coach and founder of Walbridge Kickball.
“Last year COVID canceled everything, so I wanted to find a sport for my nephew to play, to keep him out of trouble. And I am not the most sports savvy person. I looked up options and we found kickball.”
Aidan Schimmel, who is 11, is going to be her junior kickball coach this year. He helped her hide 8,000 Easter eggs for the Walbridge Kickball hunt last month; 133 children showed up to look for treasure.
Spring kickball at Loop Park just started and will include four weeks of four games and four practices. The fall schedule will feature six weeks of action in September. There are about 20 kids participating and anyone age 5-12 in the area is welcome to join.
“The thing I like about it is it’s non-competitive. It’s all one team. No matter what, all the kids win,” Foley said. “It’s a healthy initiative to get kids out and exercising and developing healthy habits.”
She’s surrounded by support in Walbridge. Aidan lives down the street and her two grandmothers also live in the village. Her sister is in Northwood and her brother is in Oregon.
“It’s just right central to everything,” Foley said of Walbridge.
Foley, who graduated from Start High School in Toledo, grew up on East Perry Street. The family moved when she was 8 and she came back to the village 2 1/2 years ago.
“I like that it’s a small town and everybody knows everybody,” she said. “I like the small-town atmosphere.”
Her next project is a community garden, inspired by Grandma June Campbell, who was instrumental in getting Aqua Terrace pool started in Walbridge.
“My nana did a lot of stuff and I just kind of want to carry on her legacy.”