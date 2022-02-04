A former Perrysburg woman who breastfed her baby shortly after taking cocaine is back in jail.
Melissa Foley, 41, Fremont, is incarcerated in the Wood County jail after violating her community control sanctions.
Foley was indicted in January 2019 for endangering children, a third-degree felony, and possessing cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. The charges stemmed from her nursing her 6-month-old after using cocaine. Both she and the baby tested positive for having cocaine in their systems.
Foley was sentenced in May 2019 to 90 days in jail and five years of community control.
After being released from jail, she violated her terms of community control twice.
On July 22, 2020, she failed a mandatory drug screen after alcohol was found in her system. On Nov. 16, 2020, she admitted the sober support meetings paperwork she provided to adult probation was fraudulent.
Foley was sentenced Jan. 15, 2021, to 12 months in prison for the possession charge and 36 months for the endangering charge, which the sentences to be served concurrently. She was given credit for 218 days served in jail.
She appealed the sentence to the 6th District Court of Appeals, but that court affirmed the Wood County court’s judgment.
In November, Wood County Common Pleas Judge Matt Reger granted her request for early release and sentenced her to three years of community control with the caveat if she violates the terms of community control, he will send her back to prison to complete her previous sentence.
Foley was arrested Jan. 21 for OVI and remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.
She will have a parole violation hearing March 1 in front of Reger.