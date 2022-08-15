Alligator Hunting Florida

An alligator is seen in a pond at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Aug. 27, 2006. Florida's alligator hunting season started Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman, File)

 Dr. Scott M. Lieberman

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Florida's alligator hunting season started Monday with new rules expanding the time and weapons that can be used.

The new rules expanded alligator hunting to 24 hours a day, instead of the previous 17 hours a day, primarily at night and early morning, that had been allowed.

