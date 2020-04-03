Passengers that came off the cruise ship Rotterdam Thursday, board a charter plane at Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport, Friday, April 3, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Zaandam and a sister ship sent to help it, the Rotterdam, were given permission to unload passengers at Port Everglades on Thursday, after days of negotiations with officials who feared it would divert resources from a region with a spike in virus cases.