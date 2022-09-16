Italy Floods

Cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding in Senigallia, Marche region, Italy, Friday Sept. 16, 2022. Floodwaters triggered by heavy rainfall swept through several towns in a hilly region of Marche, central-east Italy early Friday, leaving 10 people dead and several missing, state radio said. (Gabriele Moroni/LaPresse via AP)

 Gabriele Moroni

CANTIANO, Italy (AP) — Flash floods swept through several towns Friday in hilly central Italy after hours of exceptionally heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing, authorities said. Dozens of survivors scrambled onto rooftops or up trees to await rescue.

Floods invaded garages and basements and knocked down doors. In one town, the powerful rush of water pushed a car onto a second-story balcony, while elsewhere parked vehicles were crumpled on top of each other in the streets. Some farm fields near the sea were meters (yards) under water.

