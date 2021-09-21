As Northwest Ohio readies for 2-4 inches of rain over the next two days, a flood watch remains in effect through Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
A rapidly deepening low pressure system and abundant moisture will converge over Ohio, lasting through Wednesday. The storm system will produce moderate to heavy rainfall over the area and the potential for flooding.
There is still some uncertainty on how much rain will fall and where the axis of heaviest rainfall will occur, according to the National Weather Service.
Rainfall amounts could possibly be between 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts in the heaviest rain. There is a possibility for widespread flooding resulting from small streams and creeks flowing out of their banks and flooding from main stem rivers.
Forecast
Tonight: Showers. Low around 49. Northwest wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.
Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 48.
Extended: Sunny on Friday, with a high near 70. A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%. A chance of showers Saturday. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 49. Sunny on Sunday, with a high near 68. Mostly clear at night, with a low around 50. Sunny on Monday, with a high near 72.