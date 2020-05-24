The Bowling Green Flight Center has resumed flight training for Bowling Green State University students in the aviation program with new measures in place to ensure the safety of students and instructors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students and staff will return to flight training in phases. Based on the guidelines released by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, the flight center has developed new procedures and protocols that include increased cleaning and disinfecting of the facilities and aircraft and the use of face masks.
“The safety of our students and flight instructors is always our top priority,” said Mark Ely, director of the aviation studies program. “With extra precautions in place, we are looking forward to relaunching flight training, which is an important part of the education experience for our students.”
All students and staff will be required to attend a virtual safety briefing prior to returning to the flight center. Students will also have new individualized training completion plans which will include a modified flight training schedule.
In addition, workspace modifications have been made to the flight center to give flight instructors their own instruction space.