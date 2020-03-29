On Veterans Day, Nov 11, 2006, the Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 dedicated eight American flags on the four corners of Main and Wooster streets.
The dedication was in honor of Company B, 1st Battalion, 148th Infantry Regiment, 37th Infantry Brigade of the Ohio Army National Guard. Company B was being deployed to Iraq as part of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The American Legion wanted the flags to fly as a symbol of community support for the local Ohio National Guard Unit during its first deployment post 9/11. The intention was to have the flags flying through their deployment and safe return home.
Company B did return home safely. However, the war continued and additional elements of the 148th were being deployed along with other Ohio Army and Air Force National Guard Units. The flags were supplied by the Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 and with initial community donations. Bowling Green City Public Works Division has aided in the maintenance, placement and replacement of the flags during this time.
The flags have flown proudly and continuously since the dedication until this past December.
The legion and city made the decision this past year to lower the flags during the winter months and then fly them for a specific period throughout the year to honor all from Bowling Green who have served our country. These American flags will be flown beginning with the National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, through Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, Dec. 7, of each year.
The Bowling Green City Public Works division will be installing the flags before March 29. Timing of the placement maybe impacted if personnel or resources must be redirected due to coronavirus response.
The Bowling Green American Legion Post 45 will continue lining the downtown Main Street light poles with the American flags for all patriotic holidays: Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day.