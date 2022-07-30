Honor Flight Returns Home

File. Supporters cheer and wave American flags to welcome Honor Flight participants home at Toledo Express Airport, in Swanton, Ohio.

 Photo by Enoch Wu/Sentinel-Tribune  

FINDLAY – Flag City Honor Flight has announced a major change to the 2022 flight season. Its third flight, scheduled for Nov. 1, will be an all Vietnam-era Veteran flight.

Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, has stepped forward as the corporate sponsor.

