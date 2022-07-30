FINDLAY – Flag City Honor Flight has announced a major change to the 2022 flight season. Its third flight, scheduled for Nov. 1, will be an all Vietnam-era Veteran flight.
Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, has stepped forward as the corporate sponsor.
FCHF President Bob Weinberg said there are 422 area Vietnam veterans on the waiting list. Some have been waiting over six years to fly. Approximately 80-85 Vietnam veterans will be on the Ohio Logistics-sponsored November flight, accompanied by guardians.
FCHF’s first flight of 2022 was June 7. The second flight is scheduled for September 13. Both of those are standard flights, serving Veterans of all eras. Only the November flight will be all-Vietnam.
Ohio Logistics President Chuck Bills said he has been blessed with many opportunities over the course of his life and career, and he’s committed to paying it forward to others. He’s passionate about the work of FCHF and showing appreciation to veterans, including those from the Vietnam era.
“I had the opportunity as a teenager to meet and work with a Vietnam veteran,” Bills said. “He shared his experiences and encounters during his service: emotional for him and frightening for me. His name was Robin Frey. I will never forget his struggles with being ‘home,’ the fear in his eyes and voice. I don’t recall telling Robin ‘thank you.’ I want to tell all veterans ‘thank you.’”
Vietnam Veterans who have already submitted applications to fly with FCHF do not need to submit another application. Those who have not submitted can do so at flagcityhonorflight.org.
Flag City Honor Flight is a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and part of the National Honor Flight Network. The nonprofit has organized and operated a trip each June beginning in 2010 and added a second annual trip in 2017. This year will be the organization’s first to offer three annual flights. Flag City Honor Flight welcomes veterans from across Northwest Ohio but will take any U.S. veteran and coordinates with other Honor Flight hubs to provide that opportunity.