ROSSFORD — Economic growth, including the new Amazon distribution facility, was highlighted by council candidates, but each one also has his or her own approach to how advances for the city might look like.
There are five candidates running for four seats. Three of the candidates are incumbents. Jerry Staczek is not running for reelection.
Robert Densic is completing his first term, he has served on the public works, facilities parks and marina committees and the finance and insurance committee which he chairs.
Densic moved to Rossford in 1994. He is the university architect at Eastern Michigan University.
Densic said he wants to continue his work on lowering taxes and improving capital improvement projects, like roads and facilities. He would also like to increase regional cooperation and development.
Densic stressed what he considers to be high property and income tax rates in the community.
“This, along with high water rates, strains the financial stability of citizens. With the continued growth in Rossford, I’ve proposed setting a baseline budget and then splitting increases in revenues between supporting existing programs and reducing the income tax or property tax burden,” Densic said.
Densic has also worked to develop master plans for roads and facilities.
Densic believes regional cooperation is the key to growth and he would like to expand efforts to work with neighboring communities to provide effective and efficient services.
Incumbent Caroline Zuchowski-Eckel is a civil engineer with the design firm Arcadis. She is the chair of the public safety committee, and also sits on the recreation and zoning committees.
Improvements to streets and storm sewers and key, but she is also interested in the personnel working in the departments.
“I want to improve all of our streets, so that they have storm sewers to collect the rainwater and curbs to send it there,” she said. “Thanks to Amazon and the economic development that is going on in Rossford these days, we are in a position to get some things done that have fallen by the wayside. One of these things is improving our roads.”
Zuchowski-Eckel said she vigorously backed up the fire and police departments.
“I am also concerned about staffing for our fire and police departments. If you don’t have people, the people that you do have get burned out,” she said.
While recognizing the dedication of the volunteer fire department, she has ideas on improvements as the call rates continue to increase.
“We have battled over the last few years to replace vehicles and we’ve been successful. We are in a good spot, but now I really want to put the focus on manpower. Our volunteer fire department is having record breaking months. I want to help them out by having some 24-hour, around the clock staffing,” Zuchowski-Eckel said.
She is also passionate about recreational space and parks.
“We have a great opportunity currently in purchasing 545 Glenwood Road and the old greenhouse property. I think this would be an excellent location for a park,” she said. “I’d also like to see the Indian Hills property turned into a park.”
Incumbent Christopher Heban has spent 20 years working in the hospitality industry. He is running this campaign on the same platform he previously used.
“When I was elected four years ago, my goal was to be the champion of transparency, accessibility, accountability,” Heban said.
As the chair of council’s economic development committee, he wants to see the momentum continue in the city. As the economy continues to expand, Heban would also take the police and fire needs into account.
“As we grow we also have to plan for the challenges that are ahead of us,” he said.
Community service has always been a part of Brenna Reynolds’ life and she has incorporated that concept into her first race for council.
A University of Michigan graduate with a degree in psychology, she moved to Rossford five years ago and works as a suicide prevention consultant at the Children’s Resource Center. She has a son in the Rossford schools and she previously ran for school board.
Reynolds also serves on the Human Relations Commission for the City of Toledo, where she is the co-chair of the youth empowerment and engagement committee.
“I would really like to establish an HRC in Rossford. I think that as the community grows we want to make sure we maintain our welcoming and inclusive atmosphere,” Reynolds said. “A Human Relations Commission is basically the community facing arm of the government and provides social services or events that bring people together. I think a huge part of Rossford’s identity is being connected and being a family. As we grow I want to make sure everybody feels that way.”
She wants to work on parks and city services.
“We’ve got great spaces and they have a lot of potential. I would like to continue to build on making our parks friendlier to residents and visitors.”
Bob Toth has spent the last eight years as a maintenance mechanic for MSC Walbridge Coatings. This is his first run for elected office.
“I’m currently, at our plant, a negotiator with the union and a union steward. So I’m one of the members that gets to negotiate our contracts when they come up,” Toth said.
He has been a negotiator for six years and a steward for two years.
“In Rossford, the three main components are the police, fire and city municipal workers. They are important cogs in our city and I believe they should be taken care of, because they do a heck of a job,” Toth said.
He is in favor of increasing the number of officers in both the fire and police departments.
Toth is also concerned about empty store frontage on Main Street.
“But that’s not a thing, as council people, we can do. It has to be up to the owners of the buildings. The one big issue is the parking downtown. I think we’re lacking adequate parking,” Toth said.
He is in favor of angled parking. He would start the process with a study.