MILLBURY — Five are running for two Lake Township trustee seats in the Nov. 2 election.
Incumbents Jeffery Pettit and Richard Welling are being challenged by Lorie Davis, Stephen Poiry and Scott Wright.
Welling, who is running for his seventh term, said that experience is needed for the job.
“The learn-as-you-go process is precarious,” he said. “I learned the system before committing to the office.
“We’re not a rural township,” Welling said, adding that there is a $5 million budget, 100 employees and 12,000 residents. “You really need to know what you’re doing.”
He is proud of the role that the board has had in the First Solar development and expansion. Welling said that last time he campaigned for trustee, a man told him that he really needed work and help getting a job.
“That stayed with me quite a while,” he said, adding that it’s not the trustees’ role to create employment, but to assist businesses.
“Jobs bring people out of poverty, I’m for the jobs,” Welling said.
He also cites the stellar job that fire, EMS, police, parks and roads did during the pandemic, as an accomplishment.
“During the pandemic, we didn’t lack any service,” Welling said. “Everybody pulled together and did the job.”
If reelected, he wants to oversee the spending of $750,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds, using them for road paving. He also wants to focus on a zoning code upgrade.
There will also be a shift in the fire department, to employ full-time workers, which Welling wants to lead.
Welling said that he has 100% attendance at trustee meetings and has written 85% of the township resolutions.
He farms and recently retired from UPS after 46 years.
“This is a well-polished, well-functioning team,” he said of his fellow board members and department heads. “We’re all geared toward doing what’s best for the township.”
Pettit, of Moline, is running for a third trustee term; he has been chair for six years.
“I enjoy being a trustee. I like to know what’s going on the in the township and help with whatever’s coming down the pike,” said Pettit, who owns Artistic Memorials, which he calls a successful small business.
He takes a special interest in Lake Township Cemetery.
“We have the best-looking cemetery around here and it’s all without a tax levy,” Pettit said. “It’s the largest cemetery in Wood County.”
The cemetery normally has 175 burials annually; there were 225 in 2020, he said.
In his last term, the trustees purchased additional acreage for a cemetery expansion and added a columbarium.
If reelected, he would like to see that additional acreage developed at cemetery. A new section was recently opened and it’s filling up, Pettit said.
“I know we have years left (in the new section) … but in the next four years we can get that developed,” he said, adding that he would like a new, nicer entrance also created.
Another goal is putting in blacktop at Fireside Park.
“That would be very costly,” he added.
Pettit is proud of the police department, which has new vehicles purchased with drug money and is well-respected. He added that the fire department is qualified at handling “an incredible amount of runs,” with great response time.
Pettit said that he and the other trustees work well together.
“I feel like Richard, Ken (Gilsdorf) and I have a good rapport, as well as with the department heads,” he said. “I feel like things are running are running smoothly.
There are three challengers to Pettit and Welling.
“I think I can make a difference,” said Lorie Davis. “I think I can bring a fresh perspective to our township.”
Davis would like to bring back “quality events that have gone by the wayside,” such as the Easter egg breakfast and Music in the Park.
She said she recently attended a Wood County Township Association meeting and believes that Lake is not being well represented.
“One of my main things is we’re not getting a lot of county representation,” Davis said.
She would also like to work on cultivating harmony between the township, Walbridge and Millbury.
Davis has worked at Walbridge VFW Post 9963 and as a SilverSneakers coordinator for the YMCA. She moved to the township 10 years ago and has also volunteered as a Girl Scout leader and in the schools.
“What I’d like to do is make our beautiful township a better place to live and for people to raise their families,” said Davis, who has two grown children and a grandchild.
She supports the First Solar expansion.
“I think it’s great, our community needs growth,” Davis said, adding that the township is in good financial shape and has low crime.
“However, I think we need to support our police and fire departments,” she said. “We need to upgrade our equipment and staffing levels. We need to be proactive and not reactive.”
Poiry, a former township police officer and school resource officer who lives in Northwood, said he will bring compassion to the job.
“I’ve got a good background in this whole community and what it wants,” he said. “I believe I bring a lot to the table.”
Working in the schools for 16 years, Poiry said he “got pretty heavily involved with a big majority of community issues.”
He saw, and continues to see, families in crisis.
“As the years went by, I learned that the community out here is very diverse,” Poiry said. “Us police officers have always been in a unique position to identify families in need or crisis.”
He owned a small, sporting goods business for 20 years and believes there’s a “need to push a little bit more with economic development” in Lake Township.
First Solar is just the beginning of business growth that needs to be managed, he said.
“I support it. We have areas in the township that can be very supportive of business,” Poiry said, calling the Ohio 795 corridor a “hot spot.”
“We have a good thing … but there’s a lot of work to be done,” he said, adding that good, slow, positive growth will ensure services are there.
He also plans to seek grants for the police, fire and street departments.
Poiry wants to build more bridges and do more networking, working with the other trustees, the police chief and community police officer.
“That’s what leaders should do,” he said.
He would also like the board to move its meetings around, holding them at the two senior complexes in the township and in the different neighborhoods.
“It helps with transparency and resolving issues,” Poiry said.
Wright, also of Northwood, is running for a third time as trustee.
“I just get closer and closer each and every time,” he said.
Wright said that his experience as a manufacturing leader has given him a great deal of business acumen.
“I have to be creative as budgets get tight, have continuous improvement ideas,” he said, adding that he knows how to “squeeze money out of a turnip.
“Building rapport with people is one of the things that has allowed me to be successful in my personal career and I think I would carry this over.
The business growth in the area also needs a close eye, and he has the experience to to do that, Wright said.
“In my professional role I’ve had to go through a lot of significant changes,” he said, adding that he supports the economic development in the township. “I really think it has tons of potential and the growth potential is incalculable.”
Wright, who is a former volunteer firefighter for the township, said that the current board is not listening to needs and issues of the community.
“I have a genuine heartfelt desire to help people,” Wright said. “If we just listen to the people — and you many not be able to solve each and every problem — but … just listen to them and try to resolve the issue the best way.”