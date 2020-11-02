Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to nine loud party complaints this weekend and issued five citations.
At 9:44 p.m. Friday, police were called to the 100 block of Clay Street on a report of a loud party. Upon arrival, they could hear loud music and yelling coming from a large group of people in the back yard.
Christopher Klein, 20, and Kyle Sikora, 21, were cited for disorderly conduct/loud noise.
At 12:02 a.m. Saturday, a report of a large party in the 700 block of Birch Street was received. Upon arrival, police saw more than 15 vehicles parked in the area including some partially parked in front yards. After multiple attempts of knocking on the door, Jonah Ellis answered.
At the same time, approximately 30-50 people exited the back door, with some jumping over a fence into a neighbor’s back yard.
Ellis, 19, was cited for nuisance party.
At 12:29 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the 500 block of North Enterprise Street for a loud noise complaint. Upon arrival, loud voices and music could be heard from an apartment.
Resident Cole Clyne received a warning for disorderly conduct and agreed to turn the music off.
While returning to his patrol car, the officer heard the music come back on.
Clyne, 21, was cited for nuisance party.
At 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Travon Williams, 21, was cited for nuisance party after police were called to the 200 block of South Summit Street for a loud party complaint.
Police observed a mass gathering of people exiting the residence and overflowing the sidewalk and music could be heard at the Lehman Avenue intersection. Empty beer cans, glass bottles and trash littered the front yard and sidewalk.
Police also handed out five warnings for loud parties:
• At 11:07 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Fifth Street.
• At 12:52 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Leroy Avenue.
• At 8:17 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Prospect Street.
• At 12:51 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South Prospect.
• At 12:54 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of South College Drive.