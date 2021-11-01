Five people were cited Saturday for fighting during two separate incidents.
At 12:05 a.m., a Bowling Green Police Division officer standing in front of 162 N. Main St. was told that there was a fight at the rear of the business. As the officer rounded the corner of the building, he observed a group of females striking and shoving three other individuals.
The officer saw one of the females, identified as Tyreasha Draper, strike a man and a woman. Draper was pulled away and placed in handcuffs
The three other females who were fighting alongside Draper were identified as Myleyah Crawl-Bey, Daija Jones and a 17-year-old BGSU student, according to the report.
Draper, once in the patrol car, said she had been punched by the man and was defending herself.
The alleged victims told police that a group of women had cut in line and attacked them after being told they were cutting in.
The man told police that he didn’t hit anyone and was just trying to pull the other females off of his friends. All three alleged victims told police that they want to press charges.
The officer spoke to the bar bouncer, who said he heard shouting from the back door and saw Draper, Crawl-Bey and Jones cut and shove past people in line. He said he then saw the three people attacked as they tried to stop the fight.
Draper, 20, BG; Jones, 19, Cleveland; and Crawl-Bey, 18, Shaker Heights, were each cited for disorderly conduct/fighting.
Charges for the juvenile were sent to the juvenile prosecutor’s officer after her mother was contacted.
In another incident, at approximately 3 a.m., officers responded to the 300 block of East Wooster Street for an ongoing fight between two men in the parking lot.
Craig Gibson and Lucas Weber were being pulled back by multiple bystanders trying to intervene, according to the report. Gibson and Weber attempted to break free from the intervention to continue fighting, the police report stated.
Once the officer identified himself, the men separated and reportedly tried to leave the scene.
Weber was stopped while other officers attempted to catch up with Gibson.
Weber said he was jumped by two people for no reason while he was standing in line at a food truck. He said Gibson walked up and punched him in the face multiple times. He said he was unsure if he wanted to press charges.
Witnesses told police that the altercation started with a verbal argument and that it was Gibson who started the fight by striking Weber first. They said it appeared to be a mutual fight between the two.
Gibson, 31, BG, and Weber, 19, Huron, were cited for disorderly conduct/fighting.