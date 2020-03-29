Andrea Napoli, 33, takes a selfie in a hotel being used for patients recovering from coronavirus, in Rome, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Andrea Napoli, a lawyer in Rome, developed a cough and fever less than a week after Italy's premier locked down the entire nation, including the capital which had continued life as usual while the virus raged in the north. He received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19 three days later. Initially, Napoli was told to quarantine at home with the warning that his condition could deteriorate suddenly, and it did. By the next day, he was hospitalized in intensive care, with X-rays confirming he had developed pneumonia. (Andrea Napoli via AP)