Partners for Clean Streams is seeking volunteers to help collect fishing line, leadlures, and hooks from the banks of the Maumee River for their Get the Lead Out program.
Register online at www.PartnersForCleanStreams.org; registration is required. Group sizes for each session will be limited to 10 people.
Get the Lead Out will be held four times in August, weather and water-level dependent. Updates or changes on Get the Lead Out sessions will be posted on Partners for Clean Streams social media.
The dates:
• Today from 9-11 a.m. at Side Cut Jerome Rapids in Maumee.
• Aug. 8 from 9-11 a.m. at Side Cut Riverview Shelter in Maumee.
• Aug. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at a location to be determined.
• Aug. 25 from 6-8 p.m. at a location to be determined.
Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Wear masks or proper face coverings, and close-toed shoes that can get wet.
During a Get the Lead Out clean-up, volunteers walk in the shallow water of the Maumee River and along its banks, sometimes over logs, rocks and through tall grasses, collecting lead and line that had snagged during the spring fishing runs.
All the lead will be sold for reuse and the fishing line will be recycled.
The focus of this event is on removing fishing lines, leadlures and hooks that have been inadvertently left behind by anglers during the walleye and white bass run this past spring in the Maumee River. Register for the event online.
Get the Lead Out sessions will be capped at 10 people per group.