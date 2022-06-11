Fans of sustainable agriculture will be attending the Bowling Green State University Aquaponics Workshop today.
“Aquaponics is the combination of aquaculture, which is the raising of fish, and hydroponics, which is the growing of plants in water. So there are multiple species grown in the same water circulating system. The fish provide natural fertilizer for the plants, with nitrogen, or liquid waste,” said BGSU professor Jonathan Kershaw, Ph.D.
The workshop is the culmination of a $213,000 National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grant that Kershaw, Kevin Neves, Ph.D. and horticulturalist Frank Schemenauer have been part of.
“There are a lot of misconceptions about aquaculture and Ohio is not strong in it,” Neves said. “I hope people learn why it’s useful and why it’s good. I also hope that people walk away with the knowledge that it’s something that just about anyone can do.”
The workshop is expected to be popular with both agricultural professionals, as well as hobbyists. Many people are working on similar systems, with a variety of foods, with lettuce and kale being among the most popular.
“We expect that it will mainly be hobbyists who want to set up their own systems. So we will have talks on water quality, food selection, species choice and nutrient considerations,” Kershaw said.
Neves put it in perspective.
“It doesn’t have to be super fancy or super high tech. You can do simple systems in a backyard,” Neves said. “You will see, oftentimes, these little desktop set-ups with a little Siamese fighting fish that you can get for $5 at Petco, and put two basil plants in there.
“Well, that’s aquaponics. Are you going to generate a lot from it? Probably not, but from the type of system we’re talking about we’ve constructed systems from IBC totes, that farmers sometimes have lying around by the dozen,” Neves said.
The workshop attendees will be able to see their research in progress, which includes 180 yellow perch swimming in three large tanks. Those tanks fertilize tomatoes with the nitrogen they naturally produce.
“It’s virtually no waste, so it’s a sustainable food production method,” Kershaw said.
The only input into their system is the fish food.
On the other side of the room, the professors are doing a simultaneous experiment. They are also growing tomatoes the old-fashioned way, in soil. The control set of tomatoes is not just to compare the growth, but the taste of the tomatoes.
That is where Kershaw comes in.
He calls himself a food scientist in the food and nutrition program at BGSU. It’s not enough to just sustainably grow something. It also has to be commercially viable. He studies taste and texture related to food choices, or “identifying sensory and informational strategies that influence healthier dietary behaviors.”
“Some people have a bias against fish farming,” Kershaw said. “Fish from an aquaponics system are comparable to a wild caught fish. Some people might perceive a quality deficit, but there’s not.”
They’ve done scientific taste tests, there’s not the quality difference.
“Second, when you clearly communicate the benefits of aquaponics, the purchase intention improved, because people perceive it as healthier and tastier,” Kershaw said. “We call it a halo effect, where the benefits of one attribute positively influence the perceived benefits of an unrelated attribute.”
The Aquaponics Workshop will be taking place on from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the BGSU Greenhouse, at the corner of Park and Leroy avenues. There will be hands-on demonstrations, tours and talks from the experts, including staff from the Ohio State University Extension office.