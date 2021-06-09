MILLBURY — First Solar is officially announcing the expansion of its Lake Township plant that will bring another 500 jobs to the area.
Pending local approval, they will break ground later this year and the new plant, adjacent to the existing one on Ohio 795, will open in 2023, said Mike Koralewski, chief manufacturing operations officer, in an interview.
The tax abatement and other financial deals will give $1.1 million to Lake Local Schools and approximately $200,000 in taxes to Lake Township, according to Tim Krugh, president of the board of education.
“I view it as a true blessing for the entire district and entire Lake community. We’re excited about it and very happy,” Krugh said. “First Solar is an outstanding corporate citizen. … They’re great neighbors and are willing to pay their fair share for the community.”
Krugh said that the new agreement is more of a “hybrid” agreement than the first one. When First Solar built its first plant, the school district received $898,000 annually for 15 years from the tax abatement agreement.
The new agreement is 65% tax abatement which gives the schools $550,000 a year for 15 years.
The district, depending on property valuations, will also get another $500,000 annually in taxes.
Lake Township, which received nothing from the first agreement, will get $200,000 in taxes, Krugh said.
The first agreement in 2018 was the equivalent of 3.3 mills, Krugh said, and kept Lake schools off the ballot for new operating levy.
“We haven’t been on the ballot at all for anything since 2012,” Krugh said.
The new agreement will keep the school district off the ballot for operating money “definitely for the foreseeable future,” he said.
“The bottom line is these agreements with First Solar … are providing a substantial portion of the revenue of operating funds for our school district and the taxpayers don’t have to pay it,” Krugh said.
The school board, however, will still ask for additional millage to support the construction of a new elementary building. The request for an additional 2.5-2.8 mills, in addition to what is being paid on the middle school, is expected to be on the November ballot, Krugh said.
That small millage, he said, will be enough to build a $35 million building that will house pre-K to sixth-grade students and will be the largest building on the campus.
The new First Solar manufacturing facility, which will be a $680 million investment, will be company’s third in the United States.
“This factory will actually be our next generation factory,” Koralewski said, calling it the “next level of manufacturing.”
The “factory of the future” will expand First Solar’s U.S. manufacturing footprint to 6 GW and the facility will be designed to produce enhanced thin film PV module for the U.S. market.
When fully operational, the facility will scale the company’s Northwest Ohio footprint to a total annual capacity of 6 GWDC, which is believed to make it the largest fully vertically integrated solar manufacturing complex outside of China.
The 500 jobs will include factory/operators/technicians, managers and engineers, Koralewski said.
The 1.8-million-square foot facility is expected to produce an enhanced thin film PV module for the utility-scale solar market in the US, which is anticipated to have a higher efficiency and wattage in a larger form factor.
The additional production capacity from this new facility, when available, is also expected to help mitigate the challenges currently being experienced in the global ocean freight market, by reducing the transoceanic gap between international supply and domestic demand.
Mark Widmar, chief executive officer, First Solar, said the company supports President Joe Biden’s commitment to transition America to a clean, energy-secure future.
“Our decision to more than double our U.S. manufacturing capacity with this new facility is First Solar making good on that commitment,” he said. “This facility will represent a significant leap forward in photovoltaics manufacturing, a true factory of the future. It will leverage our advantaged position at the intersection of efficiency, energy yield, optimized form factor, and cost competitiveness, while leading our manufacturing fleet in delivering the highest efficiency and wattage, and the lowest cost per watt.”
“These investments in American-made solar technologies are the perfect embodiment of President Biden’s strategy to buildout domestic manufacturing and supply chains for critical industries,” said US Energy Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm. “As a partner to our solar program since 2003 and a DOE loan guarantee recipient in 2012, this company is a great example of how investment and innovation can build the clean energy future right here at home—shoring up American competitiveness and bringing good-paying jobs to all pockets of the country.”
The facility will be one of the most advanced of its kind in the solar industry, allowing First Solar to produce an average of one module roughly every 2.75 seconds across its three-factory Wood County footprint once it achieves its full production capacity.
Koralewski said that the new facility will combine highly skilled workers with Industry 4.0 architecture, machine-to-machine communication, artificial intelligence, and Internet of Things connectivity to produce a higher degree of automation, precision, and continuous improvement.
First Solar’s advanced thin film PV modules set industry benchmarks for quality, durability, reliability, design, and environmental performance. Each module features a layer of Cadmium Telluride (CadTel) semiconductor that is only 3% the thickness of a human hair and the company continues to optimize the amount of semiconductor material used by enhancing its vapor deposition process.
First Solar also operates an advanced recycling program that recovers more than 90% of CadTel for use in new modules. In addition to its Ohio manufacturing facilities, First Solar also operates factories in Vietnam and Malaysia.
First Solar is among the world’s 10 largest solar manufacturers and is the only U.S.-headquartered company. First Solar produces its ultra-low carbon thin film PV modules using a fully integrated, continuous process under one roof.
The new plant would be built on approximately 43 acres. The existing plant, which opened in 2019, is on 25 acres.
A variance is needed in Lake Township for the 1.9 million-square-foot expansion.
Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said the issue with the variance is that the new First Solar would occupy 40% of the property. The township zoning code allows for 25%.
The variance was approved by the township zoning board of appeals, with a 2-1 vote.
However, the legality of that vote is being questioned. There are five members on the zoning board.
First Solar’s most recent Lake Township plant opened in 2019. The $400 million facility is 1.2 million-square feet and produces the Series 6 thin-film PV modules.
It has 500 employees and a $300 million payroll.
First Solar’s original Wood County campus is west on Route 795 in Perrysburg Township. Together, the plants employ 1,000.
The Perrysburg plant was constructed in 2000 at a cost of $16 million.