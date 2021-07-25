PERRYSBURG – First Solar will hold a virtual career fair, supported by OhioMeans Jobs - Wood County.
Building on its strong and growing presence in the Northwest Ohio region, First Solar continues to seek energetic candidates to fill its production operator and production technician positions at its Perrysburg and Lake Township facilities.
The virtual career fair will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday and from 4-6 p.m. on Thursday.
The online event will connect job seekers with First Solar’s Talent Acquisition team, and qualified candidates may be eligible for on-the-spot job offers.
The company offers a 10% premium for night shift, a consistent schedule and benefits starting on day one. Quarterly attendance bonuses, annual bonus targets of 5% of base pay, free on-site fitness center and technical career path opportunities are additional benefits.
“Through the virtual career fair, we look forward to supporting active job seekers to prepare for and connect with the First Solar team,” said Mary DeWitt, workforce administrator for OhioMeansJobs – Wood County. “First Solar is offering wonderful job opportunities to individuals who are excited to become part of an innovative and energizing company.”