MILLBURY — First Solar isn’t quite ready to proceed with expansion plans in Lake Township, but an announcement could be coming in the next few weeks.
Reuven Proenca, Global Brand & Media with First Solar Inc., said the expansion is contingent on a number of factors.
“It’s no secret that we’re looking to expand and we’ve made a number of public statements, most recently on our last earnings call, that we expect to make a decision by our next earnings call in July,” he said.
Proenca, who is based in Berlin, Germany, was not able to comment in time for Thursday’s Sentinel-Tribune story on the proposed expansion to the solar factory on Ohio 795.
First Solar has applied for a zoning variance permit for a piece of land owned by the company that is located adjacent to the Lake Township facility. This is part of the diligence undertaken to ensure that any plan complies with local jurisdictional rules and regulations, he said.
Proenca took issue with a neighbor’s comment about debris and dust outside the current plant. He said the company is a good corporate neighbor.
“First Solar has a long history of operating some of the cleanest and safest manufacturing facilities in the world,” he said. “We have been present in the Toledo area since 1999 and have a spotless track record in ensuring that our operations do not disrupt local communities and the environment.
“First Solar sets the benchmark for the responsible production of solar panels, from our manufacturing processes to our commitment to recycling.”
Proenca added that the company has received global recognition for its state-of-the art environmental controls, performance and manufacturing excellence. Both facilities in Wood County have received the Ohio EPA’s Encouraging Environmental Excellence Gold Level Award, he said.
Local officials have said that the proposed First Solar expansion could add 500 jobs and the new plant would be built on approximately 43 acres. The existing plant on Ohio 795, which opened in 2019, is on 25 acres.
A variance would be needed in Lake Township for the 1.9 million-square-foot expansion.
Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said the issue with the variance is First Solar would like to build a facility that occupies 40% of the property. The township zoning code allows for 25%.
The variance was approved by the township zoning board of appeals, with a 2-1 vote.
However, the legality of that vote is being questioned. There are five members on the zoning board.