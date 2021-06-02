MILLBURY — Plans are underway for a First Solar plant expansion in Lake Township that would bring 500 new jobs to the area.
Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer, who is also the township administrator, said that the new manufacturing plant would be on approximately 43 acres. The existing plant on Ohio 795, which opened in 2019, is on 25 acres.
Wade Gottschalk, director of Wood County Economic Development, said he could not provide too many details because of a non-disclosure agreement.
“We’re working on the project,” he said.
The expansion could bring 500 jobs, Gottschalk said, and groundbreaking could be this summer.
Messages left for First Solar representatives were not immediately returned.
The proposed expansion comes on the heels of last week’s news that Peloton is building its first U.S. factory in Troy Township. The exercise equipment company expects to create 2,174 full-time positions, generating $138 million in new annual payroll. Ground breaking will be this summer and it should open in 2023.
“It’s been a good year for economic development,” Gottschalk said. “We hope this project goes forward.”
The tax abatement that is being proposed for the First Solar expansion is not 100%, he said. The 65% agreement would give the township an additional $200,000 in taxes, not a direct payment.
The payment to Lake Local Schools is still being discussed, Gottschalk said.
At Tuesday’s Lake Township Trustees meeting, some residents questioned whether a variance should be given for the 1.9 million-square-foot First Solar expansion along Route 795.
Hummer said the issue with variance is First Solar would like to build a facility that occupies 40% of the property.
The township zoning code allows for 25%.
“Which is not out of the realm of normality,” Hummer said of the 40% request. “It’s not like it’s an outrageous request. It just needs to be approved by the zoning board of appeals.”
The variance was approved by the board, with a 2-1 vote.
However, the legality of that vote is being questioned. There are five members on the zoning board.
One board member is in the process of being removed. After a 30-minute executive session on Tuesday, the trustees voted to remove James Balough, who has never attended a meeting, Hummer said.
“Honestly, no one can get a hold of him,” he said. “I’ve tried everyday for two weeks.”
Township resident Arlyn Brinker, who lives on Keller Road near First Solar, said he would file a challenge to the zoning board of appeals vote in Wood County Common Pleas Court.
Brinker also had concerns about broken product pollution, which he said is not contained in the building. The wind blows the dust from the panel and debris around, he said.
“You not only should be not giving them a tax abatement … we need to look down the road,” Brinker said. “There’s going to be someone in Lake Township who has to deal with the cleanup. We don’t need another Luckey.”
He was referring to the former beryllium production facility, which is in the midst of a $250 million federal cleanup.
Mike Little, who lives on Keller Road, said the new First Solar plant will wreck his property value.
“We’re literally going to get hammered with losing so much value with our properties,” said Little, who added that he bought his property two years ago.
“The property’s been zoned manufacturing … for years,” Hummer said.
Trustee Richard Welling said that Little should have done his research.
“If you buy property next to a fire station don’t complain about sirens going off at three in the morning,” Welling said. “You need to do due diligence and realize what the property around you is zoned.”
Little said he knew that First Solar would probably expand, but he wasn’t expecting the size.
“There was no talk about it being that massive,” he said. “I didn’t put into perspective that that was going to be a huge building. We should all be compensated for that.”
First Solar’s most recent Lake Township plant opened in 2019. The $400 million facility is 1.2 million-square feet and produces the the Series 6 thin-film PV modules.
It has 500 employees and a $300 million payroll.
The school district received $898,000 annually for 15 years out of that tax abatement deal.
First Solar’s original Wood County campus is west on Route 795 in Perrysburg Township. Together, the plants employ 1,000.
The Perrysburg plant was constructed in 2000 at a cost of $16 million.