First Solar Lake Township 2021

The main entrance to First Solar in Lake Township. 

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — First Solar Inc. will expand operations in Wood County with a $185 million upgrade.

The company on Tuesday announced that it plans to invest up to $1.2 billion in scaling production of American-made photovoltaic solar modules.

