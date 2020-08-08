WHITEHOUSE — For firefighters, paramedics, EMTs and police there is no such thing as a typical day. Calls are received for a large variety of human emergencies that all first responders have been trained to handle. However, some emergency calls and field encounters are of a whole other nature when native wildlife is involved.
The Springfield Township Fire Department, like many departments, often gets calls when wild animal related emergencies arise. In addition, while conducting daily activities, STFD also encounters threatening wildlife such as fox, hawks, eagles and raccoons.
Recently STFD and Nature’s Nursery Center For Wildlife Rehabilitation teamed up when a call came in about baby ducklings stuck in a sewer.
“When people see an emergency situation whether it be human or animal, their first instinct is to call us for help” said STFD Battalion Chief Andrew Sauder. “While our primary goal and resources are directed to serve the human community, when we are able, we always want to assist with animal needs as well.”
After the duck rescue partnership, STFD reached out to Nature’s Nursery to inquire about wildlife training.
“We want to be more knowledgeable on how we should handle the animal related calls that we get. In addition, we want to make sure our team is well trained on safety procedures when they come in contact with wildlife that poses a threat to humans” Sauder said.
With Nature’s Nursery and STFD both being non-profit organizations, the cost of the training which will take place August 17-20.
“We love seeing two organizations collaborate for the betterment of the community and we are so happy we are able to fund this training” said RBI owner Ryan Buckenmeyer.
If other community service organizations or groups are interested in wildlife training, they can email Nature’s Nursery Education Director Jamie Forbush at jforbush@natures-nursery.org.