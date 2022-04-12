The Parklet Project and Bowling Green State University’s School of Art will install the first parklets of the 2022 season on Friday.
The city’s three original parklets will be returned to downtown that day – in front of Grounds for Thought, Juniper Brewing Company and Kabob It.
New parklets will be installed in May, in front of SamB’s, Flatlands Coffee, Finders Records, Grounds for Thought coffee roasting and Cycle Werks,
“We are looking forward to enjoying the parklets again this summer. They are a great way to spend some time outside in downtown BG,” said Kelly Wicks, owner of Grounds for Thought.
Parklets are being built by Ellen Fure Smith, artist and owner of Little Bare Furniture and Parklet Project member, with the assistance of faculty and staff in the School of Art’s Integrated Studio.
BGSU students are helping to design and build this year’s parklets.
“We were excited to help – this is great, hands-on design and building experience for our students,” said Charles Kanwischer, director of the School of Art. “I’m pleased that the School of Art could help the city and downtown merchants on this project, and we hope to be involved in many more.”
“Chris and I think it is an awesome partnership between the university and the City of Bowling Green. The students receive valuable experiential learning opportunities and the city is able to tap into the creativity and spirit of the BGSU students,” said Zach Tracy, owner of Juniper Brewing Company.
In addition to support from more than 70 individuals and local businesses, this year’s parklets are being funded by a $50,000 grant from T-Mobile’s Hometown Grant Program. Bowling Green was one of 25 communities nationwide to be awarded funds through that program.
“We can’t thank T-Mobile enough for investing in our community and supporting our efforts to strengthen Downtown BG,” said Jeff Dennis, member of the Parklet Project team and at-large member of Bowling Green Council. “We’re also extremely fortunate to have such great community partners, especially BGSU. The amount of talent we have here in our community is incredible, and the parklets we’ll be installing this year will really showcase that.”
The Parklet Project is a fundraising effort launched in 2021 to help downtown businesses install the city’s first parklets. Anyone wanting to support future parklets can do so by sending a contribution to “Downtown Foundation, Inc. – Parklets” c/o Jeff Dennis, PO Box 406, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402 or visiting downtownbgohio.org/parklet-project.
Attached are photos of Ellen Fure Smith, Kate Lochridge, Jason Woodcock, and Heather Hardin at the BGSU School of Art’s Integrated Studio. Photos by Katie Marie Photography.