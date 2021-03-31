Wood County Auditor Matthew Oestreich has announced the distribution of the real estate, public utility tax, and special assessments for the first half 2021 settlement.
A total of $134 million was collected and distributed including $3 million for special assessments. In addition $9.3 million is to be reimbursed from the state income tax funds, $6.5 million in non-business credit, $1.1 million in owner occupied credit, and $1.7 million in homestead exemption monies. These represent tax reductions for qualifying properties.
Wood County currently maintains 76,050 individual land parcels of record and distributes the taxes to eighteen school districts, 19 townships, and 26 cities and villages.
Wood County has over 100,000 individual special assessments, which are distributed to regional, county, municipal and township governments. Examples include ditch construction and maintenance, sewer and water systems, street lighting, street cleaning, and tree maintenance programs.
Totals for the first half revenue distribution are as follows:
WOOD COUNTY $4,512,550
REGIONAL WATER AND SEWER $858,335
COUNTY DITCH MAINTENANCE AND CONSTRUCTION $508,119
COUNTY SEWER, WATERLINE PROJECTS, AND SOLAR $40,176
MAUMEE WATERSHED CONSERVANCY $58,434
BOARD OF DEVELOPMENTAL DISABILITIES $12 million
ALCOHOL, DRUG ADDICTION & MENTAL HEALTH BOARD $4.5 million
PARK DISTRICT $1.7 million
COMMITTEE ON AGING $1.2 million
BOARD OF HEALTH $892,219
HISTORICAL CENTER $96,022
JOB & FAMILY SERVICES $2.2 million
WOOD COUNTY LIBRARY BOND $163,713
TOWNSHIPS $12.7 million
MUNICIPALITIES $10.5 million
SCHOOLS $82 million