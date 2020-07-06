No local fireworks bursting over the skies. Big barbecues were fried. Parties put on hold. And it was so hot, even eating ice cream was a challenge.
Coronavirus changed the 2020 Fourth of July holiday.
“It sucks, to be honest,” said Cindy Hauenstein.
Hauenstein spent part of the afternoon with her husband Jim inside the Dairy Queen on East Wooster Street, with a small handful of others in the store.
“You’re really limited on your options about what you can do,” Jim Hauenstein said.
Stacey Allan and Janeen Shatti spent the earlier parts of the day at Maumee Bay State Park, but said it was not the typical experience. Temperatures soared into the 90s on Saturday, with the heat wave expected to last all week.
“We spent three hours at the beach,” Allan said. “It was so hot.”
Allan and Shatti said they would normally spend the holiday at an amusement park or have a gathering of some kind, but with places like Cedar Point yet to open, they agreed the beach was one of their only options.
“Typically we would have bonfires or cookouts, but a lot of my friends are doing very small (parties) with just family. They cut that completely down,” Shatti said.
Shatti says that she wears a mask when out in public, but even if places like Cedar Point were open, the prospect of wearing a mask at an amusement park in the high heat for several hours is what keeps her home.
“That would suck,” Shatti said bluntly.
Parents have also used the holiday weekend as a chance to get creative and occupy their kids’ time. Neither Shatti nor Allan have children, but know of friends trying everything to keep their kids busy. Ideas include homemade water parks involving sprinklers and a trampoline.
“It’s a lot of outdoor activities. It’s old school school playing like how we grew up compared to interactive entertainment,” Shatti said.
The Hauensteins said they prefer to stay home instead of seeking out a pool or party.
“We’re not big swimmers,” Jim Hauenstein said. “We have a big, shady tree in our backyard.”
For some Ohioans, the Fourth of July weekend is a chance to engage with close family while social distancing and battling high temperatures.
For others, it’s a chance to get an ice cream and relax at home.