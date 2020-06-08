DEFIANCE – First Federal Bank of the Midwest and Home Savings Bank, on Tuesday revealed their newly designed logo and brand identity for Premier Bank including their “Powered by People” tagline that honors the longstanding commitment both banks have to their customers, communities and employees. The combined 78 branches will begin adopting the Premier Bank name and branding platform in June and complete the transition in conjunction with full system integration from their merger in mid-July.
“The Premier Bank name and brand tells the story of two financial institutions coming together and most importantly the people who make the bank what it is,” said Gary M. Small, president of First Federal Bank and Home Savings Bank. “We are driven to do our very best for our customers, employees and communities. There’s nothing more rewarding than helping them achieve their goals. That’s what premier means to us.”
Designed to be a friendly and modern logo, the Premier Bank wordmark includes a “P” monogram that resembles a map location pin and emphasizes connectedness with people and communities.
“When you pair our logo that represents connectedness with our ‘Powered by People’ tagline, you get a true feeling for our philosophy that sets us apart as a community bank,” said Vince Liuzzi, executive vice president and chief banking officer, head of communityBanking.
First Defiance Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: FDEF), headquartered is the holding company for First Federal Bank of the Midwest and First Insurance Group. United Community Financial Corp. merged with First Defiance Financial Corp. on Jan. 31. The combined organization operates 78 branches, 12 loan offices and three wealth offices in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Currently, 33 branches, three wealth offices and 11 loan production offices continue to operate as Home Savings Bank.
For more information, visit First-Fed.com and HomeSavings.com.