In the Sunday power outage, 5,313 Toledo Edison customers were impacted, including ones in Wood County.
The outages were started by equipment failure when a storm front moved through the area, according to an email sent by a senior communications representative.
The outage began at 3:17 p.m. The first group of customers were restored at 3:29 p.m. Multiple additional restorations of groups of customers continued throughout the afternoon and into early evening. Essentially all customers were restored by 9:11 p.m.
Bowling Green also had about a 30-minute power outage on Sunday.