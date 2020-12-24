It’s a Christmas gift for the ages: The first doses of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Wood County today.
The Wood County Health Department had been expecting the 600 doses on Wednesday, but they were delayed due to a logistical issue with the distributor.
The health department made arrangements with Toledo Lucas County Health Department to pick up vaccines to serve EMS responders who were both interested and available to be vaccinated on Wednesday.
The department has made arrangements with the other vaccine recipients in the county and will resume vaccine operations on Monday. The Christmas holiday is Friday.
Even with the delay, the health department still anticipates being able to administer all planned vaccines by the middle of next week.
Wood County Health Department staff and the first citizens to receive the coronavirus vaccine were waiting anxiously for the first shipment to arrive on Wednesday.
Ben Robison, health commissioner, said there are 200 COVID-19 vaccines going to EMS workers, 200 going to critical hospital personnel, 100 to residential developmental disability facilities and 60 to hospice centers in Wood County. These are people in Ohio’s Phase 1A plan.
In this week’s batch only, 50 doses will be pulled out for reserve, Robison said. They will be saved for outbreaks or an urgent need.
The rest will remain at the health department for distribution to the phase 1A group. There are 5,000-6,000 Wood County citizens in this group who want a vaccine, he said.
The vaccine will go to people who want them, Robison said.
“None of this is mandatory,” he said. “We want people to be interested and willing. That’s what we’re encouraging.”
Robison will be getting a vaccine when he’s eligible.
“I feel comfortable having my family vaccinated with the vaccine,” he said. “I would encourage people to take it.”
There is a 20-minute observation period after a vaccination, in case of reaction.
“It’s exceedingly rare, but we have to still be prepared for it,” Robison said, adding that epinephrine will be available.
It will be weeks or months before the general population can get a vaccine, Robison said.
“Right now, what we’re telling people is just continue to watch the guidance on who’s eligible,” he said.
The health department work and preparation to get the vaccine ready to distribute has been monumental, Robison said.
“One of the things that’s really critical with this first round in particular is that we want to make sure that every dose goes to someone that is identified to receive it,” he said. “There’s some logistical challenges with this vaccine. Once you puncture a vial, you have only six hours to administer it.”
The health department received Moderna, which does not need a deep-freeze storage. Robison said, though, the health department is prepared to handle Pfizer, with a dry ice contract.
“We feel completely capable of managing Pfizer,” he said. “Just to keep this in mind, our goal is to administer everything we receive every week.”
Both vaccines require two doses. Robison compared to the process to shots to prevent measles and hepatitis.
“This is pretty standard. If you know how childhood immunizations work, there are a lot of childhood immunizations that are more than one dose,” he said. “The very first dose trips the alarm, the second dose deploys the security system.”
