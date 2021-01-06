Noah Wayne Floro is the first baby to be born in 2021 at Wood County Hospital. The son of Rachel Parsons and Roger Floro, made his entrance on Saturday at 7:27 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. This is the first child for the Bowling Green couple, who enjoyed a congratulatory dinner provided by hospital dietary staff They also received a New Year’s onesie designed by the OB director’s niece Amanda Barndt, “first footprints” donated by the Wood County Hospital Foundation and a Meijer gift card.
