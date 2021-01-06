First baby 2021
supplied photo

Noah Wayne Floro is the first baby to be born in 2021 at Wood County Hospital. The son of Rachel Parsons and Roger Floro, made his entrance on Saturday at 7:27 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. This is the first child for the Bowling Green couple, who enjoyed a congratulatory dinner provided by hospital dietary staff They also received a New Year’s onesie designed by the OB director’s niece Amanda Barndt, “first footprints” donated by the Wood County Hospital Foundation and a Meijer gift card.

