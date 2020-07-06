Bowling Green police responded to 10 complaints of fireworks going off in the city this weekend, but no citations were issued.
Bowling Green Police Division Lt. Dan Mancuso said no injuries were reported and, in several instances, officers were unable to locate anyone in the area of the complaint.
“I would have expected more complaints because there was a lot of talk that people were going to do their own displays,” he said.
Several warnings were given out as was education that fireworks are illegal in Ohio.