Fireworks will light up the Bowling Green skies on July 3 — at a new location.
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Fireworks Project Team and the City of Bowling Green announced on Friday that this year’s annual community fireworks are a go.
On July 3 at dusk, approximately 9:45 p.m., the community will have an opportunity to celebrate Independence Day together.
This year will mark a new partnership between the city, chamber, National Tractor Pulling Championships and the Wood County Agricultural Society.
The National Tractor Pulling Championships have offered their property located along Haskins Road to be the launch site for the fireworks.
This new location will provide a larger area for launching, as well as visibility from many locations in that area, the chamber said in a Friday press release.
The Wood County Agricultural Society will be allowing spectators to park behind the fairgrounds in the lot off of Brim Road with overflow parking available in the lot across from the fairgrounds on Poe Road.
Spectators must adhere to guidelines given by the Wood County Health Department, which means remaining by their vehicles, wearing masks and staying socially distanced.
Ways to help fund the upcoming fireworks:
Purchase a Think BG BOOM T-shirt on the Three Cord website (formally Aardvark) at https://threecord.itemorder.com/sale. The shirts come in a variety of colors for $25. A portion of the cost goes to the fireworks fund.
Attend the June 16 4-7 p.m. annual pork-a-lean fundraiser at the Bowling Green Farmers Market located on the corner of South Main and Clough streets. This is a donation-based event.
Donations can also be placed in containers at several businesses located around Bowling Green.
Tax-deductible donations of $25 or more can be made online by visiting https://www.bgchamber.net/foundation/
Volunteers are needed for the pork-a-lean fundraiser from 3:30-7:30 p.m. and for the July 4th fireworks cleanup at 8 a.m.
Email events@bgchamber.net for volunteer opportunities.
A rain date for the fireworks will be July 5.