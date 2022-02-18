Firefly Nights, a Friday festival in downtown Bowling Green, will be back again this year after two years off due to the pandemic.
The mission of Firefly Nights is to foster the diverse, neighborly and lively atmosphere of downtown Bowling Green while giving the community an opportunity to gather for fun, food and entertainment.
The festivals will be held the third Friday of June, July and August within the north and south blocks of Main Street.
The event features live music, kid zones with free activities for children of all ages, local shops and vendors, local restaurants and food trucks, corn hole and sidewalk chalk.