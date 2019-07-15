Firefly Nights Festival moves - Sentinel-Tribune: News

Firefly nights

Firefly Nights Festival moves

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 12:36 pm

Firefly Nights Festival moves Photo by Isaiah Vazquez Sentinel-Tribune

After evaluating the current conditions of Main Street, the decision has been made to move Firefly Nights for July and August to the north and south blocks of Church Street, along with Wooster Green.

The next festival is this Friday from 6-10 p.m.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

Posted in , on Monday, July 15, 2019 12:36 pm.

Recommended

Submit your news!

Submit your news!

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!

Submit news

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]