Firefly Nights Festival moves

After evaluating the current conditions of Main Street, the decision has been made to move Firefly Nights for July and August to the north and south blocks of Church Street, along with Wooster Green.
The next festival is this Friday from 6-10 p.m.
Posted: Monday, July 15, 2019 12:36 pm
After evaluating the current conditions of Main Street, the decision has been made to move Firefly Nights for July and August to the north and south blocks of Church Street, along with Wooster Green.
The next festival is this Friday from 6-10 p.m.
Posted in News, Local News on Monday, July 15, 2019 12:36 pm.
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4637
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-5620
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4641
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-3568
Sylvania, OH
419-882-8524
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-9090
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-4611
Bowling Green, OH
419-352-8245
Bowling Green, OH
419-354-5060
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-2582
Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
419-353-4448
© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]