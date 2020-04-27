Firefly Nights, a popular festival held on four Fridays during the year in the spring through fall, will be canceled for 2020, due to coronavirus.
“It is with deep sadness to announce the cancellation of the 2020 Firefly Nights Festival series,” a Facebook post announced on Monday.
“As an organization dedicated to our community, our sponsors and our volunteers, we must do our part in protecting our supporters.”
Firefly organizers urges it supporters to support the Bowling Green community.
“In the meantime, let’s continue to support our town. Like or share a social media post, make an online purchase, pre-pay for a future service, order take out and enjoy a picnic on your lawn. Together we will be stronger.”