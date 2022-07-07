OAK HARBOR – The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person(s) responsible for an arson that occurred Sunday at approximately 10 p.m. at 8300 W. Genzman Road.
Investigators say firefighters with the Carroll Township Fire Department arrived at the scene to find a mobile home fully engulfed.
One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and another suffered a leg injury while trying to extinguish the blaze. Both firefighters were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Firefighters say the vacant mobile home is now considered to be a total loss.
The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire. Anyone with information can contact the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728.